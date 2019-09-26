OPP make 2nd arrest in connection with North Perth, Minto Township drug bust

Provincial police say they have arrested a second person in connection to a recent drug bust, which saw them seize $218,000 worth of methamphetamine and psilocybin.

OPP say that Melissa Luu-Tran, 32, of Toronto, has been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking methamphetamine and psilocybin.

On Aug. 29, police say they searched homes in North Perth and Minto Township where they seized quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin, along with further offence-related property and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

They estimated the seized drugs to be valued at $218,000 while the other offence-related property seized was estimated to be worth $49,000.

Police say that during the second arrest, they seized offence-related property with an estimated value of $71,000.

During the initial seizure, police arrested Aaron Walsh, 33, of North Perth, who was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking methamphetamine and psilocybin.

