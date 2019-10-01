Man charged with indecent exposure after allegedly flashing people in Millbank
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have made an arrest in connection with a reported indecent exposure incident that occurred in Millbank last month.
Perth County OPP say a man in a white car reportedly flashed a group of people in Millbank on Sept. 13.
According to police, underage people were in the group at the time.
In connection with the reported incident, OPP have arrested a 58-year-old man from Wingham.
He has been charged with indecent exposure.
