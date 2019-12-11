Halifax Police investigating after officer, suspects injured from pursuit, crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after an officer and two suspects were injured in a crash in Halifax on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle head-on collision at Parkland Drive and Lacewood Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash. One of the vehicles fled the scene but was followed by witnesses.

A few minutes later, officers located the vehicle on Highway 102.

A marked police vehicle with its emergency lights and sirens activated attempted to stop the vehicle. It did not halt and continued along Highway 102 before taking the Duke Street exit to Bedford, police said.

The vehicle continued onto Rocky Lake Road toward the Bedford Highway.

A police cruiser collided with the suspect vehicle when it suddenly stopped near 1600 Bedford Highway.

Halifax Police say that an officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was still able to arrest the driver, a 39-year-old man.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man, fled on foot but was eventually apprehended a short distance away by a police service dog.

The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The pair as well as the injured officer were all transported to hospital for treatment.

As it is not known from which collision the driver or passenger’s injuries were sustained, the province’s police watchdog the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has been notified of the incident.

The two suspects remain in custody and Halifax Regional Police says both are expected to face charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.