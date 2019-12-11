Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax Police investigating after officer, suspects injured from pursuit, crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 11:26 am
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. .
Halifax police chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are investigating after an officer and two suspects were injured in a crash in Halifax on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle head-on collision at Parkland Drive and Lacewood Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the crash.  One of the vehicles fled the scene but was followed by witnesses.

READ MORE: RCMP, Halifax firefighters respond to vehicle crash on Lucasville Road

A few minutes later, officers located the vehicle on Highway 102.

A marked police vehicle with its emergency lights and sirens activated attempted to stop the vehicle. It did not halt and continued along Highway 102 before taking the Duke Street exit to Bedford, police said.

The vehicle continued onto Rocky Lake Road toward the Bedford Highway.

Story continues below advertisement

A police cruiser collided with the suspect vehicle when it suddenly stopped near 1600 Bedford Highway.

Halifax Police say that an officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was still able to arrest the driver, a 39-year-old man.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old man, fled on foot but was eventually apprehended a short distance away by a police service dog.

The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The pair as well as the injured officer were all transported to hospital for treatment.

As it is not known from which collision the driver or passenger’s injuries were sustained, the province’s police watchdog the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has been notified of the incident.

Man killed in confrontation with Halifax police
Man killed in confrontation with Halifax police

The two suspects remain in custody and Halifax Regional Police says both are expected to face charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCrashHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimehalifax policeHRPInjuriesBedfordSIRTDuke StreetBedofrd Highway
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.