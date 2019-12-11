Toronto visits Calgary after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-13-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (17-12-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Calgary Flames after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Canucks.

The Flames are 9-3-2 at home. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 8-9-0 on the road. Toronto has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 77% of opponent chances.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 17 assists and has recorded 24 points this season. Sean Monahan has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 19 goals and has recorded 34 points. Tavares has collected six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Flames: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Matthew Tkachuk: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.