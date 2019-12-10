Teenage victim testifies in alleged sexual assault case in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Phillip Lionel Levac, 32, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference against a 14-year-old girl. The charges stem from two incidents in April 2018.

On Wednesday, the alleged victim, who is now 15-years-old, sat in a separate room at the Court of Queen’s Bench listening to the video and audio recordings of her previous statements to police. These interviews are acting as her testimony.

The girl cannot be named under a publication ban.

In the recordings, the teen said she met Levac in the weight room at the Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre in April 2018.

Levac allegedly approached her first to ask for her number. From there, the two started texting and messaging on social media. They also met up at the gym a few more times.

The teenager said she asked Levac to train her and didn’t view their relationship as much more than that.

Phillip Levac, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. Regina Police Service

“(I) thought more about him as a trainer than anything else,” she said in the recordings.

That same month, she went to Levac’s house twice, thinking they were just going to “hang out” as friends.

But both times, she said he carried her into his bedroom and had sex with her.

“I was too scared to fight back or say no, because I thought her was going to hurt me,” she said. “I wanted him off. I wanted to go. I regretted it, but I didn’t say anything.”

Levac has a history of violent sexual assaults.

In November 2017, Regina Police Service sent out an advisory, warning the public that he was a high risk re-offender.

The advisory stated he had never completed programming to address his risk factors while incarcerated and did not make any progress in reducing his risk to re-offend.

Levac was bound by a number of conditions, including a curfew and having no contact, either directly or indirectly, with any of his victims.

Those conditions applied during the time of the alleged assaults, which prompted Levac to disclose his sexual assault history with the teenager, according to her recorded statement.

She said Levac told her he had been charged with three previous sexual assaults and had been to jail.

“I feel like people can change; I thought he had changed,” she said.

The defence said Levac’s history can’t sway the judge’s decision on this current case.

Levac pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Cross examination of the witness is expected to begin Wednesday.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks.