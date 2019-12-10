Police appeal for tips 1 year after Surrey man’s murder

It’s been just over a year since 26-year-old Bradley Steven Kline was murdered in Surrey, and homicide investigators are renewing an appeal for information to solve the crime.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Kline was found dead at home at 7055 144A Street in Surrey, shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 7.
Police say Kline had “injuries consistent with foul play.”
Investigators say they’ve made progress with the investigation, but believe there are still people with information who haven’t come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.
