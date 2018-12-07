Homicide team called after adult found dead inside Surrey home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called Friday morning to a house in the 7000 block of 144A Street in Surrey after an adult was found dead inside the home.

At approximately 1:30 am., Surrey RCMP officers were called to the house after Surrey Fire Service and the B.C. Ambulance Service reported they had been called to the home for a medical call and found a deceased adult victim inside whose injuries were consistent with foul play.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time.

IHIT says no further information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).