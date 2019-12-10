Menu

Entertainment

Randy Rhoads’ stolen items found in Hollywood dumpster — but still no guitar

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 1:44 pm
Randy Rhoads playing a Gibson Les Paul guitar, performing live onstage with Ozzy Osbourne in the early 1980s.
Randy Rhoads playing a Gibson Les Paul guitar, performing live onstage with Ozzy Osbourne in the early 1980s. Fin Costello/Redferns

Various items of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia that were stolen from the late Randy Rhoads‘ personal collection have been located by a Los Angeles resident.

BC7 News reported Monday that L.A. local Bobbi Fredriksz says she found some of the missing items — taken from the museum of Rhoads’ family’s Hollywood-based music institute, the Musonia School of Music — in a Hollywood Boulevard dumpster on Sunday.

The report comes only a few days after the news of the robbery went viral.

Though the crime took place on U.S. Thanksgiving evening, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne only made his fanbase aware of it over the weekend by posting the missing items along with a lengthy message to various social media platforms.

(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Randy Rhodes (1956-1982) perform at the Rosemont Horizon, in Rosemont, Ill, on Jan. 24, 1982.
(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Randy Rhodes (1956-1982) perform at the Rosemont Horizon, in Rosemont, Ill, on Jan. 24, 1982. Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The 71-year-old headbanger offered a US$25,000 reward to anyone who could locate the stolen possessions of his former bandmate or provide information leading to the conviction of the perpetrator.

Fredriksz is the first individual reported to have found any of the items from Rhoads’ collection. She said she spotted a guitar and photos in a dumpster when walking her dog early Sunday morning.

Fredriksz admitted to not thinking anything of the items until she saw a report about the theft on ABC7.

“As I was laying in bed, not feeling well, it came on [the TV, and] I was like, ‘Wait a minute, oh my God.’ [So] I ran all the way back over here it was still there,” she said. “Somebody else started to see it and called police.”

View this post on Instagram

As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night. Musonia was run by Randy’s late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family. I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items. For information regarding the theft or return of these items please contact: Nick D’Argenzio Phone: 818-281-7893 E-Mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com Here is a list and images of the items that were taken: · Randy Rhoads’ First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963 · Randy Rhoads’ Original Quiet Riot Gear – Peavey Amp Head, 1970s · Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Protoype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company. · Delores Rhoads’ First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet. This was given to her as a child by her medical doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression. This subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads long lived music career. · 40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments were taken. The photo shown in the main room was cleared out.

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on

Though the specifics of the located memorabilia weren’t listed, an image shared by ABC7 News shows that among the rediscovered items were various framed photographs, several small instrument cases and an amplifier.

Rhoads’ first-ever guitar — a 1963 Harmony Rocket — however, was not shown in the image. It is perhaps the most valuable item that was once proudly displayed in the Musonia museum.

A rare prototype No. 1 or 2 series Randy Rhoads signature Marshall head was also reported stolen, along with Rhoads’ original 1970s Peavey amp head, which he used during his time with Quiet Riot.

Rhoads’ late mother Delores Rhoads’ first trumpet was stolen as well. It was from the pre-war era and given to her as a child by her father during the Great Depression.

The trumpet helped launch her career as a musician before she opened the Musonia, later inspiring Randy to play music.

(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Delores Rhoads attend the ceremony to posthumously induct Randy Rhoads into the Hollywood Rockwalk in Hollywood, Calif., on March 18, 2004.
(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Delores Rhoads attend the ceremony to posthumously induct Randy Rhoads into the Hollywood Rockwalk in Hollywood, Calif., on March 18, 2004. Debbie VanStory/Abaca

“I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family,” Osborne wrote after the items were stolen.

“As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.”

After some of the items had been located, Rhoads’ nephew, Nick D’Argenzio, told ABC7 that the entire family is grateful to Osbourne for making people aware of the crime.

“We’re really thankful the Osbournes sent a message out to the community yesterday,” he said. “I think that’s what spread the word further.”

Along with Rhoads’ brother Kelle Rhoads, D’Argenzio continues to help run the Musonia.

The world-renowned school was founded in 1948 by Delores and has become “something of a pilgrimage” to rock ‘n’ roll fans across the globe since Randy’s rise to fame alongside Osbourne in the 1980s.

Though his time in the limelight was short-lived, Rhoads is best known for his work on two of Osbourne’s much-beloved solo albums, Blizzard of Ozz (1980) and Diary of a Madman (1981), before his tragic death in a plane crash on March 19, 1982.

Anyone with information regarding the remaining stolen goods is encouraged to contact Nick D’Argenzio at 818-281-7893 or nickdargenzio@gmail.com.

