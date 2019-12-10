Menu

Crime

OPP investigating threats made against Rockwood, Ont., resident

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 10, 2019 12:18 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP are asking for the public’s assistance after threats were made against a Rockwood, Ont., resident.

Specific details about the incident were not provided, but police want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious on Jolliffe Avenue on Dec. 6.

READ MORE: Man struck and killed by train in Guelph, police say

OPP said a resident returned home on that day to find they were the focus of threats made against them.

Investigators with the OPP’s major crime and forensic identification units are examining the source of the threats.

Police said they believe it is an isolated incident.

READ MORE: Guelph vehicle fire sends 1 to hospital with smoke inhalation

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

Rockwood is a community 12 kilometres east of Guelph in the township of Guelph-Eramosa.

The ‘bad guys’ have evolved: OPP issue online fraud warning ahead of holidays
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
