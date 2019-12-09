Menu

Guelph vehicle fire sends 1 to hospital with smoke inhalation

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 9, 2019 4:06 pm
The Guelph Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that sent one person to hospital.
The Guelph Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that sent one person to hospital. Matt Carty / Global News

The Guelph Fire Department says one person was taken to hospital after trying to extinguish a vehicle fire on Monday morning.

Crews were called the garage of an apartment complex in the area of Edinburgh and Stone roads at around 7 a.m.

Officials said firefighters quickly brought the smoke and flames under control. There was no damage to the apartment building.

The person trying to extinguish the fire before crews arrived was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are now under investigation by a fire prevention officer.

