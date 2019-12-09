Man struck and killed by train in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is dead after being struck by a train in the city’s east end on Sunday night.

Officers and other emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Road and Suburban Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the man was hit by a train travelling eastbound.

He was not identified, and police say the investigation is ongoing but didn’t provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 519-924-1212, ext. 7120.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

