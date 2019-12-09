Menu

Canada

Man struck and killed by train in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 9, 2019 10:54 am
Guelph police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train.
Guelph police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man is dead after being struck by a train in the city’s east end on Sunday night.

Officers and other emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Road and Suburban Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the man was hit by a train travelling eastbound.

READ MORE: Guelph man now facing terrorism charges

He was not identified, and police say the investigation is ongoing but didn’t provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 519-924-1212, ext. 7120.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

