Guelph man now facing terrorism charges

A Guelph man who had been arrested on a terrorism peace bond has been formally charged with terrorism offences, the RCMP said Friday.

Ikar Mao, 22, is facing two criminal charges: participating in the activities of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to join a terrorist group.

“I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times,” said Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage, criminal operations officer in O Division, in a news release.

Mao is set to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Friday.

Mao and his wife were arrested in Turkey in July while they were on vacation and driving along the Syrian border on suspicions they were trying to join the Islamic State, the CBC reported in October.

The couple was eventually released and returned home to Canada.

Mao was arrested last month at his home on a peace bond over a “fear of terrorism offence” and released with a number of bail conditions including that he not espouse extremism, that he wear an ankle bracelet at all times, and that he not communicate “with anyone who is involved in or supports terrorist activity as defined in the Criminal Code,” according to court records.

It’s illegal to attempt to leave Canada to join in terrorism-related activities, and the RCMP has sought terror peace bonds in cases where there is insufficient evidence to lay formal criminal charges.

A terror peace bond imposes bail-like restrictions on the conduct of terrorism suspects without formally charging them with a crime. That Mao is now facing two criminal charges suggests that police believe they have sufficient evidence to pursue a criminal case.

Terrorism charges are rare in Canada. Earlier this year, the RCMP charged a youth in Kingston, Ont., with terrorism-related offences.

