Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of unwanted sexual touching by 7 more women

NOTE: This article contains graphic sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.
Cuba Gooding Jr. is being accused of unwanted sexual touching by seven more women.
In a new court filing, dated Nov. 18, seven additional women made accusations against the actor in his current New York case.
The new accusations include unwanted touching, groping and kissing without consent.
READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to new sexual misconduct claim
According to the documents obtained by E! News, prosecutors have asked the court to allow the allegations to be used at trial to serve as evidence of the Jerry Maguire actor’s intent and “the lack of absence or mistake.”
The new accusations date back as early as 2003 and include allegations from a woman who Gooding Jr. allegedly brought to a concert in 2009.
The woman reportedly alleges Gooding Jr. began to kiss her in a “secluded” hallway without her consent. After she pushed him away and said no, she “felt the defendant push his hand forcefully into the crotch area of her tights, placing his fingers on her anus. He used such force that it caused the crotch of her tights to rip,” prosecutors wrote.
READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims
Gooding Jr. has also been accused of sliding his hands down the inside of another woman’s pants and cupping her buttocks without consent in an incident in Atlanta in 2011.
“I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you,” the filing states Gooding said to her after she confronted him.
At Cafe Havana in Malibu, Calif., in 2016, Gooding Jr. allegedly told a woman and her friend: “You guys are peeing on me tonight.”
In December 2018, at the same bar, the American Horror Story actor allegedly told the same woman: “You’re going to sit on my face, pee in my mouth and pee all over me.”
A judge will decide at a later date whether the new claims can be used against Gooding Jr. in court.
“Cuba Gooding, Jr. has and does deny all allegations of criminal conduct,” his lawyer, Mark Heller, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as oftentimes happens when a celebrity is accused by the district attorney’s office in a public forum.”
Heller’s statement continued: “The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the district attorney’s office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the defendant from defending against them; thus, it demonstrates that the district attorney’s office’s motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the defendant and prejudice the jury against the defendant.”
READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. faces ‘additional incident’ charge in groping case
In late October, Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to an indictment that includes allegations from a new accuser in his New York City sexual misconduct case.
Prosecutors at the 51-year-old actor’s arraignment said they had also heard from several more women who could testify that Gooding Jr. has had a habit of groping women over the years.
At the time, Gooding Jr.’s criminal case included allegations from three women, but it has grown in recent weeks from the one allegation that led to his arrest in June.
According to an indictment released by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the charges stemmed from an alleged incident that took place on Sept. 9, 2018 at Lavo nightclub in Manhattan.
The Boyz n the Hood actor was previously charged with sexual misconduct after he was accused of touching a woman’s breasts at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan on June 9, 2019 and pinching a woman’s buttocks at the TAO nightclub, which is also in Manhattan, in October 2018.
Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to those charges on Oct. 15, 2019.
Gooding Jr. was also involved in another alleged incident in New Orleans in 2012. In that case, a bartender claimed the actor was agitated with patrons who wanted photos with him and that he pushed her when she asked him to leave.
An arrest warrant was issued, but the bartender declined to press charges.
READ MORE: Blogger Claudia Oshry accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault
Gooding Jr. has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on his own recognizance.
Gooding Jr. is due back in court on Jan. 22.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.
—With files from the Associated Press
COMMENTS