Entertainment

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to sex misconduct claims

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 15, 2019 1:47 pm
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court on 2 separate charges of sexual misconduct
The new charge against actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will be unsealed in court Tuesday, nearly a week after he was set to stand trial for allegedly groping a 29-year-old woman in june.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.

Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.

Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves NYC court after new charge revealed in groping case
The new charge involves an alleged incident in October 2018. The defence paints it as a shakedown attempt.

READ MORE: Cuba Gooding Jr. faces ‘additional incident’ charge in groping case

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

Cuba Gooding Jr. reports to police, charged in New York alleged groping incident
The defence has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.

Prosecutors are also seeking to bring in other accusers who’ve come forward to bolster their case.

Gooding’s lawyer Mark Heller said outside court that he is “shocked, outraged and absolutely dumbfounded.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Cuba Gooding Jr.cuba gooding jr. sexual assaultcuba gooding jr. allegationscuba gooding jr. courtcuba gooding jr. pleads not guiltycuba gooding jr. sexual misconductcuba gooding jr. update
