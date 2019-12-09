Pats players shower kids at Regina General Hospital with teddy bears

“It was special.”
Faith Ann Reil Blacksioux was just one of many patients showered with teddy bears at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) on Monday.
“I might fill up my kokum’s truck,” she laughed.
The Regina Pats collected 2,014 stuffed animals during their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday.
The toys were distributed inside the pediatric unit at the hospital and the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.
“It’s incredible. This is my first time doing it … and I think it’s really special that we get to come and hopefully make their day and make their Christmas,” Pats forward Logan Nijhoff said.
“It really helps out the mood in the hospital and gives them a nice break from what they go through every day.”
Spending the past couple of weeks playing on the road, Nijhoff said he was grateful to be back in Regina and share his time with the fans.
“It’s nice to get here and be in the community and see some of the kids,” Nijhoff said.
“It makes us all feel grateful for the lives we have … just to see what some kids go through every day. It’s definitely a great opportunity to get away from the rink.”
For Pats defencemen Zach Wytinck, just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes it all worth it.
“To see what these kids go through at such a young age, it puts everything into perspective,” Wytinck said.
“It’s awesome seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces – the energy that they have getting to see us. It’s pretty cool for us to be a part of.”
Pats captain Austin Pratt scored in the first period before the stuffed animals poured onto the ice at the Brand Centre.
The Pats beat the Red Deer Rebels 3-2.
