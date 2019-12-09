Woodstock RCMP are looking for help regarding a shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police say that shots were fired at a home in western New Brunswick last week.

At around 7 p.m., on Dec. 3, police say a vehicle pulled up to the home in Somerville, N.B., before a number of shots were fired from the vehicle toward the residence.

Despite the home being occupied, police say no one was injured.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a small, dark-coloured pickup truck, and was seen traveling south on Route 103 after the shooting.

The vehicle is believed to have eventually been driven into Hartland, N.B.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Police are particularly interested in viewing any surveillance footage or trail cameras, photos, or other media from the Route 103 to Route 130 area.

