Crime

Woodstock RCMP are looking for help regarding a shooting

By David Oikle Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 2:50 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say that shots were fired at a home in western New Brunswick last week.

At around 7 p.m., on Dec. 3, police say a vehicle pulled up to the home in Somerville, N.B., before a number of shots were fired from the vehicle toward the residence.

READ MORE: Man, woman facing charges after handgun spotted in downtown Halifax

Despite the home being occupied, police say no one was injured.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a small, dark-coloured pickup truck, and was seen traveling south on Route 103 after the shooting.

The vehicle is believed to have eventually been driven into Hartland, N.B.

READ MORE: 'This is a huge loss': $60K back-up generator stolen from Village of Port Elgin

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Police are particularly interested in viewing any surveillance footage or trail cameras, photos, or other media from the Route 103 to Route 130 area.

