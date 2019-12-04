Menu

Crime

‘This is a huge loss’: $60K back-up generator stolen from Village of Port Elgin

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 11:31 am
Ross Lord/Global News

The Village of Port Elgin, N.B., is seeking information on the individual or people responsible for stealing a new commercial generator, which provided back-up power for the Village’s water system.

Port Elgin Mayor Judy Scott said Tuesday that the generator was in place when maintenance personnel conducted water testing on Friday morning Nov. 29.

READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital after gunshots fired outside Moncton convenience store: RCMP

“We believe that sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Nov. 30, some person driving a truck and pulling a trailer went to the location where the generator was stored, disconnected the wiring and removed the generator, which was valued at about $60,000,” said Scott.

“This is a huge loss for a small village of only 425 people.”

Sgt. Paul Gagne of the RCMP Sackville said Tuesday his detachment is investigating the incident.

“This is an above normal kind of theft, impacting a small community. A generator is essential as a back-up power supply to keep essential services running in the village, so if problems were to arise right now, crucial services would be affected.”

READ MORE: Family of New Brunswick man killed in 2015 offers $10,000 for information

“In the end, it is all of the residents of the village — the taxpayers — that will pay for this loss.”

“I urge anyone with information, even something they may or may not think significant, to contact police,” Sgt. Gagne said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4877.

