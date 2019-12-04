‘This is a huge loss’: $60K back-up generator stolen from Village of Port Elgin

Send this page to someone via email

The Village of Port Elgin, N.B., is seeking information on the individual or people responsible for stealing a new commercial generator, which provided back-up power for the Village’s water system.

Port Elgin Mayor Judy Scott said Tuesday that the generator was in place when maintenance personnel conducted water testing on Friday morning Nov. 29.

“We believe that sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Nov. 30, some person driving a truck and pulling a trailer went to the location where the generator was stored, disconnected the wiring and removed the generator, which was valued at about $60,000,” said Scott.

“This is a huge loss for a small village of only 425 people.” Tweet This

A rural community on the lookout for its stolen generator: the Village of Port Elgin says the $60k generator was a backup for the water supply in case of power outage. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/EIBJwvkmXd — Callum Smith (@smithc902) December 4, 2019

Sgt. Paul Gagne of the RCMP Sackville said Tuesday his detachment is investigating the incident.

“This is an above normal kind of theft, impacting a small community. A generator is essential as a back-up power supply to keep essential services running in the village, so if problems were to arise right now, crucial services would be affected.”

“In the end, it is all of the residents of the village — the taxpayers — that will pay for this loss.” Tweet This

“I urge anyone with information, even something they may or may not think significant, to contact police,” Sgt. Gagne said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4877.

