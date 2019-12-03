Menu

Crime

Woman taken to hospital after gunshots fired outside Moncton convenience store: RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 12:52 pm
Needs Convenience on Mountain Road in Moncton. .
Needs Convenience on Mountain Road in Moncton. . Wade Perry

Codiac RCMP responded to a report of shots fired outside a Needs Convenience store in Moncton on Monday night.

Police said as they were on their way to the scene on Mountain Road, they received another report that a woman had been taken to hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The woman was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two reports are connected.

“We understand this is a concern to the community and it is for us as well, definitely. But often the parties involved know each other,” said RCMP Const. Constance Roussel.

Roussel said the incident is still under investigation.

CrimeMoncton shootingCodiac RCMPGunshotsMountain roadNeeds ConvenienceConst. Constance Roussel
