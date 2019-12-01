Menu

Canada

18-month-old girl dies in southern New Brunswick house fire: RCMP

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 3:12 pm
Updated December 1, 2019 3:20 pm
An infant died in an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B., on Sunday, according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP say the fire at a residence on Highway 175 was reported around 1 a.m.

Police say the 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

Police say they’re working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

