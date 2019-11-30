Menu

Canada

Bus carrying hockey team slid off Hwy. 105 in Queensville, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 3:46 pm
RCMP said that they were dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m., where 19 players, two coaches and the driver were found.
RCMP said that they were dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m., where 19 players, two coaches and the driver were found. 1015 The Hawk/Facebook

A bus carrying a Major Bantam hockey team from Berwick, N.S., slid off Highway 105 and rolled on its side in Queensville, Inverness County on Saturday.

RCMP said that they were dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m., where 19 players, two coaches and the driver were found.

One of the players had a broken arm, but no one else was injured, said police.

“I can say that the roads were bad at the time and I would expect that that would have at least contributed to the accident,” said Const. Chad Morrison.

But the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Morrison added.

“We would recommend that people be careful,” he said. “There were other vehicles that went off the road around there as well, in addition to the bus.”

