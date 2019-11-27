Menu

Crime

SiRT investigating after suspect gets bitten by police dog during arrest in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 1:18 pm
The man was sent to hospital for treatment after the arrest was made.
The man was sent to hospital for treatment after the arrest was made. File/ Global News

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a suspect was bitten by a police dog during an arrest and had to be sent to the hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say the arrest was made after two men allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Dartmouth Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash in the 200 block of Waverly Road was reported around 8 a.m.

Officers along with a canine unit arrived to the crash and were able to track the men down in separate areas near the intersection of the 111 and 118 highways.

Police say both men were arrested after a brief struggle, which included the man believed to be the passenger in the vehicle being bitten by the canine unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Halifax man, was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, property damage, resisting arrest, and theft of motor vehicle for a previous incident.

The passenger, a 20-year-old Halifax man was arrested for three counts of breaching a recognizance, breaching probation and resisting arrest.

Both men are scheduled to face the charges in Dartmouth court on Wednesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceCrashHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthPolice DogSIRTSerious Incident Response TeamCanine UnitK9 UnitWaverly RoadDartmouth crash
