Amherst police cleared of wrongdoing after man dies shortly after arrest

The Amherst Police Department has been cleared after a man died shortly after being released from its custody.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says the man was arrested by Amherst police for public intoxication in the early hours of June 29.

He was taken to the Amherst Police Department, according to SIRT, where his condition deteriorated while he was in cells.

SiRT says police called an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital, where it was determined he had suffered a stroke. He died the next day.

“The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be a stroke and the manner of death was classified as natural,” SIRT said in a news release Monday. “No injuries were caused to the man during his arrest.”

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.