Kingston’s Chris Clifford honored, humbled by hometown Frontenacs

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs took their fans on a trip down memory lane last Friday at the Leon’s Centre.

They wore the old red, white and blue uniforms of the Kingston Canadians and paid tribute to former goaltender Chris Clifford.

With 75 Ontario Hockey League victories, Clifford is the second-winningest netminder in franchise history, behind Jeremy Helvig.

Clifford’s number 29 was raised to the rafters in a pre-game ceremony.

“It’s an emotional night for both me and my family,” said Clifford.

The 53-year-old Kingston native was a member of the Canadians from 1983 to 1987 and still holds the team record for the most games played.

“This night shouldn’t be about me,” Clifford said. “It should be about every player who wore the red, white and blue. It’s wonderful to see so many teammates return for this special evening. I can’t thank the Springer family and the Kingston Frontenacs for putting this on and remembering the role we played in Kingston’s junior hockey history.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Kingston Frontenacs forward Zayde Wisdom is enjoying a breakout season Kingston Frontenacs forward Zayde Wisdom is enjoying a breakout season

Clifford, now a personal injury lawyer in his hometown, played seven seasons of professional hockey. It was mostly a minor league career but on two occasions he got called up to play for the NHL’s Chicago Black Hawks.

While making the NHL was a dream come true for Clifford, he will always be remembered for being the first netminder to score a goal in Ontario Hockey League history.

It happened on Jan. 7, 1986 at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

“It’s hard to believe it was 33 years ago,” Clifford said.

It’s been done several times since then but Clifford’s goal was the first.

“I will forever be indebted to Mike Maurice,” stated Clifford. “Mike played interference with a Toronto Marlies defenceman. I think if he tried hard enough, he could have scored himself, but he let it roll into the net and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Clifford’s number 29 is the fifth jersey to be retired by Kingston’s OHL club.

He joins Mike O’Connell, Brad Rhiness, Tony McKegney and Ken Linesman in the rafters at the Leon’s Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The night brought back a lot of memories for Clifford and Kingston Canadians fans.

“This night, again, wasn’t about me. It was a chance to celebrate a fabulous era of junior hockey in Kingston.

“It was great to see the Frontenacs wearing those wonderful red, white and blue jersey’s. It was nice to see them out there, one more time.” Tweet This

To cap off a perfect night of nostalgia, the Canadians beat the Peterborough Petes 7-2.