Kingston Frontenacs optimistic about coming season: ‘We’re going to be a lot better’

The Kingston Frontenacs have nowhere to go but up in the Ontario Hockey League standings.

In the 2018-19 season the Limestone City lads finished in last place with a record of 14-52-2.

“We’re going to be a lot better,” says veteran defenceman Jakob Brahaney.

The 20-year-old from Campbellford, Ont. is one of two overage players on this years team. Goaltender Brendan Bonello is the other.

Brahaney says last year was a rough season, one they don’t plan to repeat.

“With some talented new prospects on the roster, it’s an exciting time to be a Frontenac,” continued Brahaney.

“I’m heading into my fourth full season with the team. I’ve been asked to be a leader and help the young players in their transition to the OHL.

“We’re still a young team, but I’ve seen a lot improvement in the returning players. Our goal is to make the playoffs and gain some valuable experience.”

Jake Murray is one of those returning players who looks forward to the season ahead.

“For many of us, it’s like a new beginning, a fresh start from last year,” said Murray, a towering blueliner from Oakville.

Murray, the Frontenacs’ first pick in the 2018 OHL priority draft, says this year’s team is energized and ready to go.

“We have a lot of skill this year and we’re going to score a lot more goals,” continued Murray.

“We’re a true brotherhood this year. We all have each others’ back. Fans are going to see a different team.”

Murray admits that last year was hard to handle, but as a rookie he got a tonne of ice time, which helped in his development as a defenceman.

“I definitely got to play in key situations which is something a 16-year-old player doesn’t normally get to do,” he said.

“I learned from my mistakes and it’s made me a better defenceman. I believe we’re a playoff team this year and with new kids like Shane Wright, Francesco Arcuri and Maddox Callens, we’re going to score some goals.”

Wright, Arcuri and Callens were the Frontenacs top three picks in the 2019 OHL priority draft.

Kingston opens a new season on Friday, Sept 20. at the Leons Centre against the Oshawa Generals. Game time is 7 p.m.