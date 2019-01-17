Frontenacs defenceman Adrien Beraldo is the complete package

Adrien Beraldo plans to do everything he can to change the fortunes of the Kingston Frontenacs.

The black and gold are experiencing a difficult campaign.

The Frontenacs (12-30-1) are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference of the Ontario Hockey League. They are currently 16 points behind the Mississauga Steelheads in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Beraldo was acquired in a trade from Peterborough on Dec. 28 and the veteran defenceman couldn’t have been happier.

“I asked the Petes for a trade and they granted my request,” said Berlado, who turned 19 on Jan. 13.

“I’m getting a lot more playing time in Kingston and so far it’s been awesome,” added the Stoney Creek, Ont., native.

“It’s a great group of guys who want to get better. It’s a very young team with loads of talent. If we continue to do the little things right, we’ll have some success. This club is built for the future and I’m hoping I can be a part of it.”

Beraldo has already impressed the coaching staff and his new teammates. He played 82 games in Peterborough and scored only three times.

In seven games in Kingston, he’s lit the lamp on four occasions.

“I’m just working to get better,” continued the minor hockey graduate of the Hamilton Bulldogs organization.

“Kurtis Foster is a great coach and was a great defenceman in his day. He’s been helping me improve my game. I played forward in minor hockey and had some offensive talent. I guess I tucked that away for a while, but it’s starting to show once again.”

Beraldo says he wants to be one of the main guys in the rebuilding program and thanks general manager Darren Keily for resurrecting his career.

“I can’t thank Darren enough for picking me up. We’re going through some times, but I believe there are better days ahead,” Berlado said.

“I plan on doing everything I can to help the boys win. Our goal is to improve in the second half of the season and hopefully make the playoffs.”

The Frontenacs are back in action this weekend at the Leons Centre.

They will play the Oshawa Generals on Friday night and then on Sunday afternoon will host the Hamilton Bulldogs. Game time is 2 p.m.