Kingston Frontenacs trade their leading scorer to Niagara Ice Dogs

The Kingston Frontenacs completed a blockbuster trade in the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday.

The Eastern Conference cellar-dwellars sent 19-year-old sniper Jason Robertson and 18-year-old defenceman Jacob Paquette to the Niagara Ice Dogs.

READ MORE: The Morning Show welcomes the Kingston Frontenacs new Associate Coach Luca Caputi

In return, the Frontenacs get a slew of draft choices — 11 in total — including four second-round selections.

Also headed to Kingston is defenceman Billy Constantinou and forward Ian Martin. Both players are 17 years of age.

“We’re a young hockey team and we just got younger,” said Frontenacs general manager Darren Keily.

The second-year GM says it had to be done. The Frontenacs swung for the fences in the last couple of seasons and last year advanced to the Eastern Conference final for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s time to recuperate some assets,” added Keily.

“We got some draft picks back, and added two talented young players. We believe Constantinou is the best 17-year-old defenceman in the league. Martin was a goal scorer in midget and we think a change of scenery will help him come around.”

In Robertson, the Ice Dogs get one of the best goal scorers in the OHL. The 19-year-old sniper has lit the lamp 124 times over the past four-and-a-half seasons with the Frontenacs.

READ MORE: Kingston Frontenacs are ‘better than most people think’

The draft pick of the Dallas Stars didn’t want to be traded but understood the situation and did what was best for the team.

“It’s been an emotional day,” continued Keily.

“Jason and Jacob did everything we asked them to do. It was extremely tough saying goodbye but we’ve sent them to a team with Memorial Cup aspirations. It gives them one last chance to win a championship.”