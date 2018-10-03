Kingston Frontenacs are ‘better than most people think’

The Kingston Frontenacs look forward to playing some games at home.

On Friday night, the black and gold will host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at the Leon’s Centre. Then on Sunday, the Barrie Colts stop off in the Limestone City for a 2 p.m. start.

After five games to begin the Ontario Hockey League season, the Frontenacs are 2-3. Four of those five games were played on the road.

There only home game was a 5-2 victory over the Oshawa Generals on Sept. 21.

“Some home cooking should help improve our record,” said Frontenacs captain Ryan Cranford.

“I was honoured to be chosen as the team’s captain,” added the 20-year-old forward from Embrun, Ont.

“Words can’t describe what it means to lead these guys, but one thing’s for sure — we’re a lot better than most people think. We know we’re not the most talented team in the league, but we plan to be the hardest working club. That hard work will hopefully pay off as the season progresses.”

Last year, the Frontenacs made it to the third round of the playoffs before losing to Hamilton in the Eastern Conference final.

Numerous players graduated, which opened up a number of spots on this year’s roster. Ten rookies are getting a chance to play Major A hockey, including netminder Ryan Dugas. In his OHL debut last Saturday, the 17-year-old from Hamilton stopped 27 shots in shutting out the Erie Otters 4-0.

“I was nervous, but after the first shot I settled down,” said the Mississauga Rebels minor hockey graduate.

“I have to take advantage of every opportunity I’m given by coach Kurtis Foster. I know I’m the back-up to Brendan Bonello, but I have to be ready to play when the coach calls my name.

Dugas knows his goals against average after one game is 0.00.

“It sounds and looks good,” Dugas said. “I know it will go higher. Just hopefully, not too much higher as the season goes on.”