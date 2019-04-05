Shane Wright looks forward to helping the Kingston Frontenacs improve

The Kingston Frontenacs announced that 15-year-old forward Shane Wright of the OHL Cup Champion Don Mills Flyers will be the first overall pick in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League draft.

With that distinction, Wright wins the Jack Ferguson Award.

The announcement was made by Frontenacs president Doug Gilmour at a press conference on Friday in the council chambers at historic Kingston City Hall.

Joining Frontenacs management for the announcement was Shane’s parents Simon and Tanya Wright, Kingston Mayor Bryan Patterson, and members of Kingston City Council.

READ MORE: Shane Wright granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada

“It’s been a dream of mine to be drafted into the OHL,” said Wright, who was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, joining the likes of John Tavares, Connor McDavid, Aaron Ekblad and Sean Day.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be drafted by Kingston,” said Wright, who scored 150 points this season with the Don Mills midgets.

“The Frontenacs had the youngest team in the league last year and they paid for it. Next season will be a lot better. There’s some good young talent on the team and I’m looking forward to being a part of something special.”

Frontenacs general manager Darren Keily says it’s an exciting day for Kingston hockey fans. He says the team had to go through some pain to get to this point. They finished last in the OHL with just 30 points.

“We knew there was going to be a day that we had to rebuild,” said Keily.

“If there was ever a year that you wanted to pick first overall, this was it. Shane is the No. 1 pick for a reason. He’s an exceptional person and an exceptional player. We don’t expect Shane to come in and save the day. That’s not our plan. We plan to build around Shane for an exciting future.”

READ MORE: Underage forward from Burlington granted early entry into Ontario Hockey League draft

Wright plans to work hard this summer to build up his strength for the season ahead.

“I can’t wait to get started,” continued the minor hockey star from Burlington.

“I hope my first year in the OHL will be a professional experience. I’m just so looking forward to it. I love playing hockey and I look forward to helping the Frontenacs improve.”