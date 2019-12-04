Kingston Frontenacs ‘number one goal’ is to make OHL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

After a slow start to their season the Kingston Frontenacs have turned things around in the Ontario Hockey League.

The black and gold, coached by Kurtis Foster and Luca Caputi have won five of their last six games to climb into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference standings. They currently trail the eighth place Mississauga Steelheads by just two points.

“It was a tough start to the season but were starting to roll,” said Frontenacs forward Zayde Wisdom.

The 17-year-old Toronto native believes there are a number of reasons why they’ve started to rack up the points.

“Were a young team, so management picked up two over-age players to help us out,” continued Wisdom.

“We scooped up defenceman Nate King and goaltender Christian Propp. They’ve been a calming influence for sure. Also, the boys are starting to figure out the OHL and our chemistry is starting to click.”

Wisdom is in his second year of major junior hockey. The club’s fourth round pick in the 2018 priority draft has 23 points in 25 games.

“Playing on the same line as Shane Wright certainly does’nt hurt,” added Wisdom.

“He’s a very talented player, so I try my best to get him the puck and he does the same for me. Thanks to him I’m getting a lot of opportunities to score.”

Wright was the first overall pick in this year’s OHL draft. The 15-year-old from Burlington is averaging a point per game after 21 matches.

The Frontenacs are the youngest team in the OHL and Wisdom believes they have a realistic shot at qualifying for the post season.

“We will do our best,” stated Wisdom, a graduate of the Toronto Jr. Canadians minor midget program.

“Were going to try to make the playoffs this year, that’s our number one goal, but if we don’t it won’t be for a lack of effort.” Tweet This

“Were a young team and were slowly gaining some valuable experience. We’ll get better as time goes on.”

The Frontenacs next home game at the Leon’s Centre is Friday night against the Peterborough Petes. Face off is at 7 p.m.

