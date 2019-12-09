Charges laid in violent swarming, stabbing of Lethbridge teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged five people in connection with the violent swarming of a teen boy in central Lethbridge last week that sent him to hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old victim was punched, kicked and stabbed multiple times, according to the Lethbridge Police Service.

The incident happened in an alley in the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

On Monday, police said their investigation had determined the attack happened after the victim made plans to meet up with an 18-year-old girl. Upon meeting, police said the teen was led down the alley where he was attacked by a group of people.

Police allege the boy’s attackers were friends of the 18-year-old girl, and that she had arranged before-hand for them to come with her and “confront” the victim.

According to the LPS, the group hid in the alley and approached the teen victim from behind after he walked by.

On Monday, police said the victim remains in hospital in stable condition with “significant injuries.”

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance of the assault and a knife which they believe was used in the attack. A stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Police have charged five people in connection with the assault, three of whom can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Trinity Savard, 18, of Lethbridge, is charged with aggravated assault. She has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7.

Alexander Roxby Strya, 19, of Lethbridge is charged with aggravated assault and theft of a vehicle. He remains in custody.

A 16-year-old male is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Another 16-year-old male is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Lastly, a 17-year-old male is charged with possession of stolen property.

