Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teen seriously injured in central Lethbridge stabbing

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 2:33 pm
File: Lethbridge police.
File: Lethbridge police. Global News

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries after a stabbing in Lethbridge Thursday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., police were called to an assault in the alley along the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

When officers arrived, a local resident was helping the teen, who police said had been stabbed. The teen was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital and later transferred to hospital in Calgary. He was in stable condition on Friday, according to police.

Police said a resident in the area heard a commotion in the alley, then saw a group of people run away. When the resident heard someone call for help they went outside and found the injured teen, then called 911.

Surveillance video obtained by police allowed officers to identify a person of interest, police said in a media release Friday. When officers went to the person’s home, eight people were inside. All eight were arrested, along with three more people who police said arrived in a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone who was arrested remained in custody for questioning Friday morning. Police said they believe this was not a random crime and that some of the people are known to one another.

Police would not release any further information on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge CrimeLethbridge PoliceTeen Stabbed.Lethbridge stabbingboy stabbedLethbridge teen stabbingMayor Magrath Drive North
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.