Teen seriously injured in central Lethbridge stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries after a stabbing in Lethbridge Thursday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., police were called to an assault in the alley along the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

When officers arrived, a local resident was helping the teen, who police said had been stabbed. The teen was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital and later transferred to hospital in Calgary. He was in stable condition on Friday, according to police.

Police said a resident in the area heard a commotion in the alley, then saw a group of people run away. When the resident heard someone call for help they went outside and found the injured teen, then called 911.

Surveillance video obtained by police allowed officers to identify a person of interest, police said in a media release Friday. When officers went to the person’s home, eight people were inside. All eight were arrested, along with three more people who police said arrived in a vehicle.

Everyone who was arrested remained in custody for questioning Friday morning. Police said they believe this was not a random crime and that some of the people are known to one another.

Police would not release any further information on Friday.