Crime

5 Lethbridge College students charged with sexual assault

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 10:46 pm
File photo.
File photo. Global News

Lethbridge police have confirmed five Lethbridge College students have been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident in early November.

One of the accused is a youth. The other four are adults.

Police did not provide any details about the circumstances surrounding their alleged offences but did confirm the complainant is an adult.

“Lethbridge College is aware of an alleged incident involving members of Lethbridge College. An ongoing internal investigation is underway,” the college said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

“The safety of our campus is a priority and we are confident that appropriate procedural steps were taken to ensure the safety of our campus community.

“To protect the confidentiality of the individuals involved we are unable to comment further.”

