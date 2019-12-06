Province announces Cambridge North Dumfries Health Team

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced on Friday that one of its new health care teams will be established to serve Cambridge and North Dumfries.

The new health care system is intended to be centred around the needs of patients, according to a release from the province.

The new setup for the province’s hospital system is designed to provide seamless care between a host of services including primary care, hospital services, long-term care, mental health and addictions, home and community care and more.

“With our new Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team, patients will benefit from better-integrated health care, with a seamless experience when moving between different health care services, providers and settings,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“I would like to thank all the health care providers and organizations that helped plan the Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team; there is lots of work to be done, but with their dedication and hard work, we will continue to improve health care in our communities and ensure Ontarians get the care they deserve.”

It is expected to take five years for the new health care system to be installed.

“This is a natural evolution for our community; it builds on our rich history of collaboration and innovation in Cambridge and North Dumfries. We have a five-year plan that will transform our local health care system for the better, with a year one focus on eliminating hallway health care, increasing access to primary care services and bolstering access to mental health services for residents,” Cambridge Memorial Hospital CEO Patrick Gaskin said.