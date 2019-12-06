New chair, vice-chair elected at Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Send this page to someone via email

Two new people have been elected as the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board’s chair and vice-chair.

At a Wednesday board meeting, Joe Zerdin and Peter Fracassi were respectively elected as chair and vice-chair of the board of trustees.

Zerdin represents Barrie, wards one to five, while Fracassi represents Clearview, Collingwood, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

READ MORE: Barrie Transit offers field trip passes to local elementary schools

“My focus is to work closely and collaboratively with my fellow trustees and board staff to maintain the high standard of faith-based programming that our families have come to expect,” Zerdin said in a statement.

“We are facing trying times in education and so we must be unwavering in our commitment to inclusion, exceptional programming and developing strong partnerships amongst our families and staff.” Tweet This

Zerdin was recently unanimously appointed as a trustee through a selection and interview process in the spring, following the resignation of the previous trustee for Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

He has volunteered for 14 years as a member of Catholic School Community Council and has two children who attend schools in the board.

READ MORE: Students can opt out of religious classes at Ontario Catholic school after complaint settled

Fracassi has worked in education for several decades, serving in a wide variety of roles, and has his master of science in education.

“I have dedicated 38 years of my life to Catholic education – throughout my career I have held a variety of positions with a particular focus on working with students with special education needs,” Fracassi said in a statement.

“My role is to be a community advocate as well as a promoter and protector of Catholic education and I know the best way to do this is by building partnerships and fostering a sense of community between our families, schools and parishes.”

3:05 Toronto public, Catholic school boards launch fundraisers to help Gosford Boulevard fire evacuees Toronto public, Catholic school boards launch fundraisers to help Gosford Boulevard fire evacuees