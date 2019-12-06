Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

New chair, vice-chair elected at Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 3:12 pm
Peter Fracassi (L) was elected as vice-chair, while Joe Zerdin (R) was elected as chair of the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
Peter Fracassi (L) was elected as vice-chair, while Joe Zerdin (R) was elected as chair of the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board. Supplied

Two new people have been elected as the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board’s chair and vice-chair.

At a Wednesday board meeting, Joe Zerdin and Peter Fracassi were respectively elected as chair and vice-chair of the board of trustees.

Zerdin represents Barrie, wards one to five, while Fracassi represents Clearview, Collingwood, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

READ MORE: Barrie Transit offers field trip passes to local elementary schools

“My focus is to work closely and collaboratively with my fellow trustees and board staff to maintain the high standard of faith-based programming that our families have come to expect,” Zerdin said in a statement.

“We are facing trying times in education and so we must be unwavering in our commitment to inclusion, exceptional programming and developing strong partnerships amongst our families and staff.”

Tweet This

Zerdin was recently unanimously appointed as a trustee through a selection and interview process in the spring, following the resignation of the previous trustee for Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

He has volunteered for 14 years as a member of Catholic School Community Council and has two children who attend schools in the board.

READ MORE: Students can opt out of religious classes at Ontario Catholic school after complaint settled

Fracassi has worked in education for several decades, serving in a wide variety of roles, and has his master of science in education.

“I have dedicated 38 years of my life to Catholic education – throughout my career I have held a variety of positions with a particular focus on working with students with special education needs,” Fracassi said in a statement.

“My role is to be a community advocate as well as a promoter and protector of Catholic education and I know the best way to do this is by building partnerships and fostering a sense of community between our families, schools and parishes.”

Toronto public, Catholic school boards launch fundraisers to help Gosford Boulevard fire evacuees
Toronto public, Catholic school boards launch fundraisers to help Gosford Boulevard fire evacuees
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Simcoe newsMuskoka newsSimcoe Muskoka Catholic District School BoardMuskoka Catholic schoolsSimcoe Catholic schoolsSimcoe Muskoka Catholic school board chairSimcoe Muskoka Catholic school board trusteesSimcoe Muskoka Catholic school board vice-chair
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.