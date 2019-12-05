Victim critically injured in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Bassano

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say one person was critically injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary on Thursday.

The collision happened southeast of Bassano on Highway 1 at around 10 a.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene. RCMP said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

STAR 1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Bassano, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) December 5, 2019

At this time, it’s unknown how many vehicles were involved.

According to 511 Alberta, the collision is impacting both directions of travel on Highway 1 near Highway 550.

RCMP said the crash has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic.

Hwy1 south of jct Hwy550, south of Bassano, MVC affecting both directions. Expect delays. (10:33am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 5, 2019

The town of Bassano is located about 140 kilometres east of Calgary.