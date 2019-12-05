Victim critically injured in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Bassano

RCMP say one person was critically injured in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary on Thursday.
The collision happened southeast of Bassano on Highway 1 at around 10 a.m.
STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene. RCMP said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.
At this time, it’s unknown how many vehicles were involved.
According to 511 Alberta, the collision is impacting both directions of travel on Highway 1 near Highway 550.
RCMP said the crash has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic.
The town of Bassano is located about 140 kilometres east of Calgary.
