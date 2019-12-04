Toys for Tickets campaign expands provide-wide for all AHS parking tickets

Send this page to someone via email

This holiday season, Alberta Health Services is once again accepting toys as payment for parking tickets. In fact, the Toys for Tickets campaign was so successful last year, AHS is expanding it to all lots across the province.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 13, people who’ve recently received a parking ticket from the AHS parking services can donate a new toy rather than pay their fine.

This offer applies to tickets issued between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.

Toys must be new, unwrapped and for ages newborn to 17. The value of the toy must be at least $25.

AHS parking staff will mark the ticket as paid and the toys will be donated to children in hospitals across Alberta, as well as local charities that provide toys to kids.

The health authority suggests donating a toy of similar value to the ticket amount. It suggests toys like books, art supplies, electronics and headphones, Lego and gift cards for grocery stores or restaurants for families.

AHS has parking locations in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Toys will not be accepted as payment after Dec. 13.

For more information, people can contact AHS parking services at 1-855-535-1100.