Toys for Tickets program allows Orillia residents to pay parking fines with toy donations

Beginning Thursday residents in Orillia will have an alternative way to pay parking tickets.

According to a news release issued by the city, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, residents can pay their parking fines by purchasing and donating a children’s toy of equal or greater value than their ticket.

City officials say the Toys for Tickets program, now in its 13th year, has raised more than $33,000 in toys for local charity groups.

“I know that getting a parking ticket on your windshield is a reason to cringe,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in the release. “But with the annual Toys for Tickets program, people will have the opportunity to turn an unpleasant situation into a joyous occasion for a child in need.”

READ MORE: Starlight Foundation gives a 9-year-old a spree of a lifetime

The toys collected during this year’s program will be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“The Toys for Tickets campaign offered by the City of Orillia helps immensely with the assistance we provide to our clients during the Christmas season,” Tara Treash with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Guardian Angels Parish said in the release. “This program helps turn a parking fine into a smile on Christmas morning.”

In order to participate, the city says residents should bring their parking ticket, along with an unwrapped toy in its original packaging and proof of purchase to the treasury department at the Orillia City Centre during regular business hours before Dec. 3.

According to the city, accessible parking violations are not included in the program.

More information about the Toys for Tickets program can be found on the city’s website.