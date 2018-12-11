Trading tickets for toys, some Winnipeg parking lots waiving fines

The Forks and FNP Parking are giving drivers a bit of a break with a view to spreading Christmas cheer.

Drivers can now bring new unwrapped toys to the FNP Parking office instead of paying their outstanding parking fines during the holiday season.

FNP Parking will waive violations for drivers who bring in toys valued at $15 or over for children aged 10-14. All toys will be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.

This initiative only includes tickets issued by FNP Parking and does not apply to city-issued parking tickets or surface parking lots owned by other companies.

Check the FNP parking map here.

In the spirit of the season, if you have an outstanding FNP Parking violation, bring an unwrapped toy down to our office at 123 Main St. We'll donate the toys to Christmas Cheer Board + waive your violation. 🎄

(Min $15 toys for kids 10-14 please!) — The Forks (@TheForks) December 10, 2018

