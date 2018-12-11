Trading tickets for toys, some Winnipeg parking lots waiving fines
The Forks and FNP Parking are giving drivers a bit of a break with a view to spreading Christmas cheer.
Drivers can now bring new unwrapped toys to the FNP Parking office instead of paying their outstanding parking fines during the holiday season.
FNP Parking will waive violations for drivers who bring in toys valued at $15 or over for children aged 10-14. All toys will be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.
This initiative only includes tickets issued by FNP Parking and does not apply to city-issued parking tickets or surface parking lots owned by other companies.
