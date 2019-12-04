Menu

Canada

Man in custody after multi-vehicle crash involving police cruisers in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 6:58 am
Updated December 4, 2019 7:04 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is in custody after a multi-vehicle collision involving a few police cruisers in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to Advance Boulevard in the Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue West area at around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said they initially received a call for a suspicious vehicle being investigated for dangerous operation.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Brampton crash involving Peel police cruisers

There was a collision with the suspect vehicle and five to six police cruisers, however there were no injuries to any of the officers or the suspect, police said.

A man was taken into custody by police

Police said the Advance Boulevard was closed between Dixie and Wilkinson roads for the investigation.

