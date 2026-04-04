Canadian Space Agency’s first space to Earth video call with Colonel Jeremy Hansen

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Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen connected with Earth from deep space early Saturday morning in a historic first for the Canadian Space Agency, as part of a live question-and-answer session during the Artemis II mission.

The virtual event featured Hansen speaking live from aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft, approximately three days into the 10-day lunar flyby mission.

Hansen said that while all the training prepared the crew for the mission, there is nothing like experiencing it in the moment.

“Riding the rocket for us has just been extraordinary, and we have all these simulations, but it felt so different for us in real life.”

The event, hosted by CSA president Lisa Campbell, marked the first in a series of planned space-to-Earth communications during the mission.

Hansen shared his impressions of the journey so far and provided insight into daily life aboard the spacecraft as it travels beyond low Earth orbit. One thing he highlighted was the scenery.

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“The views of the Earth and the crescent Earth is really incredible,” Hansen said.

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The April 1 launch is the first crewed mission to circle the moon in more than 50 years and includes a four-person international crew, with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch rounding out the team.

While there will be a lot to see once they get to the far side of the moon, Hansen said scientists have told them they can expect some more stunning visuals.

“Something scientists have added for us is we’re going to see an eclipse of the sun behind the moon, which would be pretty neat,” he said.

His participation is a milestone for Canada, as he is serving as mission specialist for Artemis II, becoming the first Canadian astronaut to venture into deep space.

Canadian astronaut Jenni Gibbons is also experiencing some firsts for her country during this mission. She is the first Canadian — and first international partner — to be certified as an Artemis capcom, or capsule communicator. She will be the voice link between the teams on the ground and the astronauts in space.

Gibbons is scheduled to be filling the role during Orion’s lunar flyby, which happens on Day 6.

During Saturday’s space call, Hansen shared a message for young Canadians watching the mission.

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“It’s important that you find what you’re passionate about, but that you share those passions with others because you’re gonna find that they’re going to help you achieve them.”

The CSA says additional live events with Hansen are planned for later in the mission, including early Sunday morning, around 12:10 a.m. ET.

The livestreams offer Canadians multiple opportunities to hear directly from orbit as the spacecraft continues its journey around the moon and back to Earth.