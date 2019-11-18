Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating crash in Brampton involving Peel police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 6:45 am
Updated November 18, 2019 7:13 am
A photo of the scene in downtown Brampton.
A photo of the scene in downtown Brampton. Robbie Ford / Global News

The province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after a crash involving an allegedly stolen vehicle and a Peel Regional Police cruiser.

Police said officers were called to Main and Queen streets at around 6:37 p.m. Sunday for a “stolen auto investigation.”

Investigators said two male suspects were taken into custody and that there are no outstanding parties.

At around 1:37 a.m. on Monday, Peel police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked its mandate, although Peel police would not confirm why the SIU is now involved.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for the investigation, and police are warning motorists to find an alternate route.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Main Street is closed between Nelson and Wellington streets, and Queen Street is closed between George and Chapel streets.

Story continues below advertisement
