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4 comments

  1. Haley
    April 5, 2026 at 4:16 pm

    This is a really cool story!

  2. Debbie Blumenthal
    April 5, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    This is really great. Congrats to Mr Hansen!

  3. Ron Johnson
    April 4, 2026 at 11:22 am

    No wonder that there are Canadian trees that have been on the decline, the government has been gathering all the seeds.

    The National Tree Seed Centre, located in Fredericton, has over 13,000 seed collections of more than 250 species of trees and shrubs.

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    April 4, 2026 at 7:49 am

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Canada

Why Canadian seeds are on their way to the moon with Artemis II

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted April 4, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Examining Canada’s role in the Artemis II Mission'
Examining Canada’s role in the Artemis II Mission
WATCH: As the Artemis II mission captures global attention, Canada is playing a key role, both in space and on the ground. Ken Podwalski, of the Canadian Space Agency, joins Jaden Lee-Lincoln to discuss the high-stakes countdown, what astronauts are experiencing during the journey, and the significance of Jeremy Hansen becoming the first Canadian to travel around the Moon.
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Thousands of kilometres from Earth, in an aluminum foil envelope, 2,600 Canadian seeds are on a voyage through outer space — along with the Artemis II crew.

“Looks a little bit like five aluminum ravioli stuck together, is what I’ve been telling people,” National Tree Seed Centre coordinator Darren Derbowka said.

The seeds include lodgepole pine, eastern white cedar, red maple, white birch and eastern white pine.

But they won’t be used to start a moon forest, or even for research. Instead, their purpose is much closer to home.

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“Right now, 25 per cent of Canada’s native trees are imperiled or threatened in some way. So this project is really to sort of build that awareness around the importance of seed,” Derbowka said.

The National Tree Seed Centre, located in Fredericton, has over 13,000 seed collections of more than 250 species of trees and shrubs.

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Derbowka said that conservation work is becoming more important as a result of climate change — and he hopes Artemis II will bring light to the important work happening on Earth.

“There’s already one planet in this solar system that needs terraforming and we are standing on it,” he said.

The seeds aren’t the only Canadian representation on board. Astronaut and London, Ont., resident Jeremy Hansen is on his way to making history as the first Canadian to fly around the moon. And University of New Brunswick faculty and students are tracking the spacecraft, Orion, as part of a volunteer program with NASA.

“It’s contributing a little piece of Canada onto a really important space exploration mission, and so the opportunity to do that is a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Derbowka said.

 

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