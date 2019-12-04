Menu

Health

Recall issued for President’s Choice coleslaw over possible salmonella

By David Lao Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 12:10 am
Updated December 4, 2019 12:30 am
A picture of President's Choice coleslaw, with possible salmonella contamination.
A picture of President's Choice coleslaw, with possible salmonella contamination. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

President’s Choice coleslaw has been recalled over a possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was prompted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which is now conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of other products.

Products with a best before date of Dec. 4 that were sold in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are affected, but the recall advisory also indicates that the coleslaw could be found nationwide.

According to the recall notice, food contaminated with salmonella may not smell or look spoiled but can still make you sick. There have been no illnesses reported so far.

Symptoms of salmonella infection can include vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are especially susceptible.

More information on the product can be found on the CFIA website.

