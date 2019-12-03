Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Durham police release suspect vehicle description in alleged hit-and-run that killed cyclist

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 3:35 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 4:06 pm
The scene of the collision on Nov. 22.
The scene of the collision on Nov. 22. Brittany Rosen / Global News

Durham Regional Police have released information about a suspect vehicle in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead in Oshawa.

Investigators said 36-year-old Christye Tingey was on a bicycle crossing Stevenson Road at Laval Drive around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. Police allege the vehicle then fled the area.

Officials said Tingey died on the way to hospital.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed after hit-and-run in Oshawa

Police initially did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle, but said say they found a broken headlight at the scene.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release providing additional information about the vehicle.

Investigators said it is a light-coloured, possibly silver SUV. Officers said it might have damage to the driver’s side and had a dark-coloured stone or bug deflector on the hood at the time of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement
Police looking for suspect in Oshawa cyclist hit and run
Police looking for suspect in Oshawa cyclist hit and run

Police said the deflector was smashed as a result of the collision and may have since been removed. The vehicle might also have additional damage to the hood.

Investigators added they believe the suspect vehicle went on Highway 401 westbound towards Toronto after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHit and RunOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceDurhamDurham PoliceOshawa hit and runChristye TingeyCyclist Struck DurhamDurham Cyclist StruckStevenson Road at Laval DriveSuspect Vehicle Cyclist Struck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.