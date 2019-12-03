Durham police release suspect vehicle description in alleged hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released information about a suspect vehicle in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead in Oshawa.

Investigators said 36-year-old Christye Tingey was on a bicycle crossing Stevenson Road at Laval Drive around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 when she was struck by a southbound vehicle. Police allege the vehicle then fled the area.

Officials said Tingey died on the way to hospital.

Police initially did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle, but said say they found a broken headlight at the scene.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release providing additional information about the vehicle.

Investigators said it is a light-coloured, possibly silver SUV. Officers said it might have damage to the driver’s side and had a dark-coloured stone or bug deflector on the hood at the time of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Police looking for suspect in Oshawa cyclist hit and run Police looking for suspect in Oshawa cyclist hit and run

Police said the deflector was smashed as a result of the collision and may have since been removed. The vehicle might also have additional damage to the hood.

Investigators added they believe the suspect vehicle went on Highway 401 westbound towards Toronto after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.