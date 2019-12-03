Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Obstetrical services at Campbellton Regional Hospital temporarily interrupted: health network

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 2:36 pm
Pregnant women from the Restigouche region who have questions or concerns can call 506-789-5068 in order to speak to a nurse.
Pregnant women from the Restigouche region who have questions or concerns can call 506-789-5068 in order to speak to a nurse. Getty Images

Vitalité Health Network in New Brunswick has announced that the temporary interruption of obstetrical services (delivery) at Campbellton Regional Hospital will continue until Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

The network said that the interruption has been ongoing since Nov. 22, due to extreme patient overload conditions.

READ MORE: Ambulatory services, day surgeries resume at Campbellton Regional Hospital after patient overload

“Things are gradually improving, but we are now facing an intermittent lack of pediatricians in the coming weeks,” said Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of the Network, in a media release.

“That is why we must continue the temporary interruption of deliveries in Campbellton.”

As for pediatric services, the network stated that they will be temporarily interrupted Dec. 3 to 5 and Dec. 16 to 22.

Young patients who need specialized pediatric care will be referred to the Chaleur Regional Hospital, in Bathurst, according to the network.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Emergency department at Campbellton Regional Hospital resumes full service

Despite the temporary interruption, pregnant women will still be able to visit the Campbellton Regional Hospital for assessment and basic services.

Pregnant women from the Restigouche region who have questions or concerns can call 506-789-5068 in order to speak to a nurse.

“If there is an emergency, the baby will be delivered safety, one way or another,” said Thomas Lizotte, spokesperson for Vitalité Health Network.

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional measures’ at Campbellton Regional Hospital after ‘unprecedented’ patient overload

Lizotte said that if there is an emergency, pregnant patients can also be taken to Bathurst or Quebec, depending on the case.

The network said that the conditions will be reassessed later in December to see if services can be restored as planned.

N.B. Medical Society supportive of province’s plan to centralize health care
N.B. Medical Society supportive of province’s plan to centralize health care
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHealth CareBathurstCampbelltonNew Brunswick health careVitalite Health NetworkChaleur Regional HospitalCampbellton Regional HospitalCampbellton New BrunswickPatient OverloadObstetrical servicespatient overload conditions
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.