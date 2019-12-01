Ambulatory services, day surgeries resume at Campbellton Regional Hospital after patient overload

Send this page to someone via email

Vitalité Health Network, one of two health authorities in New Brunswick, announced that as of Wednesday, ambulatory services and day surgeries that do not require hospitalization will once again be provided at Campbellton Regional Hospital.

According to Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of the network, the measures announced last week are beginning to pay off.

“The number of overflow patients has decreased significantly, which enables us to reopen certain services,” he said.

On Nov. 21, the network said that for “a number of weeks,” the facility had been exceeding its capacity of 145 acute care beds by as many as 40 patients.

As a result, Lanteigne announced measures last week to deal with “extreme patient overload.”

The measures included possibly diverting ambulances to other hospital facilities and not accepting direct admissions by physicians in the surrounding communities.

As announced, the following temporary measures will remain in effect until Friday, Nov. 29:

The obstetric-gynecology unit (deliveries) remains closed.

The surgical suite remains closed for surgical procedures requiring hospitalization.

Ambulances could be diverted to other hospital facilities.

No new admissions are being accepted until further notice.

Physicians in the community are not allowed to do any direct admissions.

The network said the number of alternate level of care patients remains worrisome and high at Campbellton Regional Hospital and justifies keeping most exceptional measures in place.

“We are continuing to work intensively with our partners to quickly find solutions and be able to provide safe alternatives to hospitalization for patients requiring placement in a nursing home,” Lanteigne said.

