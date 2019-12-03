Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent OPP have identified the victim of a weekend crash on Highway 401.
Police said it was around 1 a.m. Sunday when they were called to a single-vehicle collision on westbound 401 near Orford Road in Chatham-Kent.
Few details were released at the time, but police said a vehicle was travelling westbound before leaving the roadway and coming to a rest at a treeline nearby.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia man dead after crash involving up to 40 vehicles shut down Hwy. 401 near Kingston
The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have since identified the victim as Anna Doto, 37, of Windsor.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS