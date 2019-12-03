Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent OPP have identified the victim of a weekend crash on Highway 401.

Police said it was around 1 a.m. Sunday when they were called to a single-vehicle collision on westbound 401 near Orford Road in Chatham-Kent.

Few details were released at the time, but police said a vehicle was travelling westbound before leaving the roadway and coming to a rest at a treeline nearby.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since identified the victim as Anna Doto, 37, of Windsor.

