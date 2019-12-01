Crash involving at least 30 vehicles shuts down westbound Hwy. 401 near Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

At least 30 vehicles are involved in a crash that has shut down Highway 401 west near Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police reported a collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 west of Hwy. 15 around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson said at least 30 vehicles are involved in the crash.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Joyceville #ygk – Highway is now CLOSED following collision. Traffic diverting off at Joyceville Rd. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) December 1, 2019

Emergency services were sent to the scene.

“Highway is now closed following collision,” tweeted the OPP just before 3 p.m. “Traffic diverting off (the highway) at Joyceville Rd.”

Const. Curtis Dick with Frontenac OPP said the crash has resulted in serious injuries, but no fatalities have been reported so far.

Kingston Transit is expected to arrive on scene with a bus to evacuate people.

The crash involves passenger vehicles and tractor trailers.

This story is developing and will be updated.

