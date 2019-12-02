B.C. Lions announce former Redblacks coach Rick Campbell as new head coach

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The B.C Lions have named Rick Campbell as their new head coach.

Campbell spent the last six seasons as coach of the Ottawa Redblacks, overseeing the club’s transition from a 2-16 expansion team in 2014 to Grey Cup champion in 2016.

The Redblacks advanced to the Grey Cup final in three of Campbell’s seasons at the helm, finishing runner-up in 2015 and 2018.

Campbell announced he was parting ways with the Redblacks after the team struggled to a league-worst 3-15 record this year.

Campbell replaces DeVone Claybrooks, who was fired in early November.

