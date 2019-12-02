Menu

BC Lions

B.C. Lions announce former Redblacks coach Rick Campbell as new head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 5:02 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 5:10 pm
B.C. Lions general manager Ed Hervey, left, introduces the team's new head coach Rick Campbell during a news conference at the team training facility in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. .
B.C. Lions general manager Ed Hervey, left, introduces the team's new head coach Rick Campbell during a news conference at the team training facility in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. .

VANCOUVER – The B.C Lions have named Rick Campbell as their new head coach.

Campbell spent the last six seasons as coach of the Ottawa Redblacks, overseeing the club’s transition from a 2-16 expansion team in 2014 to Grey Cup champion in 2016.

B.C. Lions coaches feel the heat, with the One Chip Challenge
B.C. Lions coaches feel the heat, with the One Chip Challenge

The Redblacks advanced to the Grey Cup final in three of Campbell’s seasons at the helm, finishing runner-up in 2015 and 2018.

Campbell announced he was parting ways with the Redblacks after the team struggled to a league-worst 3-15 record this year.

Campbell replaces DeVone Claybrooks, who was fired in early November.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CFLOttawa RedblacksBC LionsBC Lions new head coach
