Sports

B.C. Lions fire head coach DeVone Claybrooks

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:28 am
B.C. Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks stands on the field during a stoppage in play during second-half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Vancouver on July 11, 2019.
B.C. Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks stands on the field during a stoppage in play during second-half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Vancouver on July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Lions have fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks after one season with the club.

The Lions finished their most recent season in last place in the West Division with a 5-13 record.

“This has been a challenging season,” Lions general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement. “We did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves in 2019 and, more importantly, we did not meet the expectations of our season ticket holders, fans and partners.”

There’s no immediate word on a replacement.

More to come.

— With files from the Canadian Press

CFLCanadian Football LeagueBC LionsDeVone ClaybrooksBC Lions footballbc lions coach firedBC Lions head coach firedDeVone Claybrooks fired
