B.C. Lions fire head coach DeVone Claybrooks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The B.C. Lions have fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks after one season with the club.

The Lions finished their most recent season in last place in the West Division with a 5-13 record.

“This has been a challenging season,” Lions general manager Ed Hervey said in a statement. “We did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves in 2019 and, more importantly, we did not meet the expectations of our season ticket holders, fans and partners.”

There’s no immediate word on a replacement.

More to come.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement